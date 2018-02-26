Netanyahu: ‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Others Move Embassy to Jerusalem

“At that time, they shall call Yerushalayim “Throne of Hashem,” and all nations shall assemble there, in the name of Hashem, at Yerushalayim. They shall no longer follow the willfulness of their evil hearts.” Jeremiah 3:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that it is “only a matter of time” before other countries follow US President Donald Trump’s lead in moving their respective embassies to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

“We are in touch with other countries, and it’s only a matter of time before other countries join the US in moving their embassies to Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said at a weekly meeting with his Likud party.

Back in December, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely claimed that at least 10 other countries also plan to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, who thanked Trump in a video over the weekend for his administration’s decision to open the new US embassy in Jerusalem by Israel’s 70th anniversary, said that he would convey his gratitude in person during their upcoming meeting on March 5 in Washington.

According to various media reports in Israel, Netanyahu is also expected to invite Trump to Israel for the inauguration ceremony this May.

Also on the agenda for the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump next week is the issue of containing Iran and preventing its potential procurement of nuclear weapons.

“I will discuss with Trump about making decisions on the Iranian nuclear issue,” Netanyahu added during Monday’s meeting.

Back in January, Trump extended sanctions relief for Iran by 120 days and also imposed a deadline at the end of the period for fixes to be added to the international nuclear agreement with Iran. For the time being, the US is reportedly engaged in diplomatic efforts to get help from its European allies in sufficiently amending the agreement.