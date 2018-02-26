Arab-Israelis Indicted for Planning ISIS Attack on Temple Mount

“For it was Hashem’s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe.” Joshua 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

On Monday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), filed indictments against three Israeli Arabs for planning an Islamic State (ISIS) terror attack on the Temple Mount.

Muhammad Mas’ud, Muhammad Jabarin, and Imad Lutfi Muhammad Jabarin, all 20-year-old men from the Arab-Israeli city of Umm Al-Fahm, were arrested along with a minor. The suspects were arrested in January and February 2017 in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police.

The Shin Bet stated that in addition to the shooting attack that was thwarted, some of the cell members discussed carrying out attacks on religious houses of worship, against IDF troops or Israel police as well one during Christmas.

Muhammad Jubarin and the unnamed minor were also indicted on charges of planning an ISIS attack in the Tel Aviv synagogue in which they were employed.

“The Shin Bet considers Israelis who support the Islamic State terror organization as a serious threat, especially those who maintain contacts with the organization’s activists and operate under the auspices of the organization in the territory of the State of Israel,” the agency stated.

“The General Security Service will continue to monitor suspects and take the necessary enforcement measures to prevent the dissemination of the doctrine of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Israel, as well as carrying out any activity that harms the security of the state.”

The planned attack was similar to one carried out by another three Palestinians from Umm Al-Fahm July 17 of last year on the Temple Mount. Two Israeli policemen were killed in the attack.

On Monday, Valentin Vladmir Mazlevski, a 39-year-old Belarusian-Israeli man, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and a 12-month suspended sentence for attempting to join the ISIS in Syria. Mazlevski was arrested in a joint operation by police and the Shin Bet last February. He was also fined NIS 10,000 ($2,800), with the option to forgo the financial penalty in exchange for an additional 50 days in prison.

Mazlevski lived with his wife in the Arab-Israeli town of Shibli–Umm al-Ghanam. He moved to Israel from Belarus in 1996 at age 18, and while serving in the Israel Defense Forces, he converted to Islam 4 years later.

In August, the Interior Ministry started revoking the citizenship of 19 Israelis who fought for ISIS The action was in accordance with a law proposed by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri authorizing the state to strip Israelis of their citizenship if they joined foreign terror organizations.