Canada’s Conservatives Pledge to Recognize Jerusalem When in Power

“But one tribe shall remain his—for the sake of My servant David and for the sake of Yerushalayim, the city that I have chosen out of all the tribes of Yisrael.” I Kings 11:32 (The Israel Bible™)

Canada’s Conservatives, which currently sit in the opposition, have pledged to follow US President Donald Trump’s lead in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

“Canada’s Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital when we form government in 2019,” the party wrote in a statement on its website.

“Canada’s Conservatives recognize the obvious fact that Israel, like every other sovereign nation, has a right to determine where its capital is located.”

The Conservatives had control in Ottawa from 2006 to 2015 under the leadership of Stephen Harper, the first Canadian Prime Minister to address Israel’s Knesset.

“Canada supports Israel because it is right to do so,” Harper had said at the time. “This is a very Canadian trait, to do something for no reason other than it is right even when no immediate reward for, or threat to, ourselves is evident.”

The Conservatives made similar remarks in their most recent statement.

“Canada’s Conservatives have been, and always will be, a strong voice for Israel and the Canadian Jewish community.”

“Israel is one of Canada’s strongest allies and a beacon of pluralism and democratic principles in a turbulent part of the world,” the statement added.

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with his Likud party that it is “only a matter of time” before other countries move their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem.