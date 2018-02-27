Thus says Hashem, “By this you shall know that I am Hashem.” See, I shall strike the water in the Nile with the rod that is in my hand, and it will be turned into blood. EXODUS 7:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The ancient Egyptians worshiped the Nile River as a life-sustaining water source. The power of the Nile River caused ancient Egyptians to perceive themselves as self-sufficient and not dependent on God for their sustenance. The Land of Israel lacks this type of powerful water source. It is only through dependence on Hashem (God) and prayer that the Land of Israel receives water in the form of rain. The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is Israel’s largest freshwater lake and the primary source of drinking water. The fluctuating water levels in the Kinneret are directly affected by the rain which Hashem provides to the Land of Israel in response to the prayers of His children.