Children and Siblings of Terror Victims File NIS 400 Million Lawsuit Against PA

“Hashem made everything for a purpose, Even the wicked for an evil day.” Proverbs 16:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Bereaved siblings and children of five family members who were slaughtered in a terror attack 7 years ago, are suing those responsible as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), for NIS 400 million in compensation.

“Even if seven years have passed since the horrible massacre and the shocking sites, we won’t forgive and won’t forget,” said Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, director of the Israel Law Center, said in a statement.

Darshan-Leitner’s organization, which files legal actions on behalf of terror victims, has taken charge in the case.

The terrorists, Amjad and Hakim Awad, broke into the family’s home in Itamar, located in northern Samaria and near Shechem, on March 11, 2011. They then stabbed and shot to death the parents, Udi and Ruth Fogel, and three of their six children, Yoav (11), Elad (4) and the three-month old baby Hadas who was decapitated by the terrorists. The victims were sleeping in their beds during the attack.

Nineteen other relatives have joined the surviving children, Tamar Fogel and her two younger brothers, Roi and Yishai, in filing the lawsuit, which also seeks to penalize the PA policy of financially rewarding terrorists and their family members.

“The PLO and the PA knew, or were at least should have known, as they have been paying a monthly salary to every terrorist who murdered Jews, who assisted in the murder of Jews, who transported murderers of Jews, who attempted to murder Jews, and sat in Israeli prisons,” the lawsuit states.

“This policy has undoubtedly lead to attacks and murder of people such as the deceased.”

“The Palestinian Authority should know it cannot continue to pay salaries to child killers and get away with it,” Darshan-Leitner remarked.

The bereaved family members are hoping that the lawsuit at the very least reaches “every person who has a heart.”

“To this day, the terrorists receive handsome salaries from the PA, a fact that entirely defies logic and is contrary to justice,” the Fogel family said in a statement as reported by Yedioth Ahronoth. “In the filing of this claim we seek to send a message in the name of every person who has a heart.”