David and all the troops with him promptly crossed the Yarden, and by daybreak not one was left who had not crossed the Yarden. II SAMUEL 17:22 (The Israel Bible™)

There is an incredible connection between Biblical names, and the Hebrew language! The Hebrew name for the Jordan River, pictured above, is Yarden (ירדן), a word formed from the Hebrew words yorayd Dan (יורד דן), which means ‘descends [from] Dan.’ The territory of Dan is the northernmost part of Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel). The Jordan River flows the length of the country from north to south, starting near Dan at the foot of Mount Hermon, and ending at the Dead Sea.