Like the dew of Chermon that falls upon the mountains of Tzion. There Hashe ordained blessing, everlasting life. PSALMS 133:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Tal (טל), ‘dew,’ is a symbol of Hashem’s (God) bountiful blessings. Rain is another sign of Hashem’s love for mankind. Rain is a sign of Hashem showering His abundant blessings freely from above. Dew, which forms below from condensation of atmospheric water vapor, is related to the divine blessings which are a result of man’s own efforts and achievements.