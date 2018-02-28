Haley Thanks Honduras For Supporting US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

“He who strives to do good and kind deeds Attains life, success, and honor.” Proverbs 21:21 (The Israel Bible™)

United States (US) Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Nikki Haley, expressed her gratitude to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández on Tuesday, for voting against a resolution in the UN General Assembly that condemned the Trump administration’s decision to move the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“As the US ambassador to the UN, I want to thank the president and the people of Honduras for supporting our decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem,” Haley said at a press conference in Honduras with Hernández.

“That was one that was not an easy decision for any country to have to vote on,” she continued. “But the people of Honduras stood with us in being able to make that decision for ourselves and decide where we want our embassy, and to know that that’s our right.”

Honduras was only one among 7 countries who voted with the US and Israel against the resolution. The US expressed its gratitude to such countries as well 35 other member states that abstained on the resolution, with a “friends of the US” reception. The Trump administration has also threatened to withhold foreign aid to countries who voted in favor of the resolution but has not yet moved forward on such a course of action.

“We greatly appreciate not just the support on that vote but on so many votes that we have at the United Nations,” Haley added.

The US ambassador is also expected to thank Guatemala during her upcoming visit to the country as part of her tour in Central America.