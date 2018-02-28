Satellite Photos Show New Iranian Missile Base in Syria: Report

“When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.” Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Newly released satellite photos purportedly show a new Iranian military base near Damascus, Syria which is capable of housing missiles capable of hitting Israel.

The photos, posted on Wednesday by Fox News and taken by ImagSat International, a geospatial company, show an area known as Jabal al-Sharqi, approximately eight miles northwest of Damascus. Fox reported that the photos show two newly constructed white buildings, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, which are described as hangars that can be used to store short-range and medium-range missiles.

The report attributed the new base to the Quds Force — the special operations arm of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The base is similar to the one seen in El-Kiswah, south of Damascus. The IDF reportedly destroyed that base in December by launching surface-to-surface missiles.

There has been a demonstrable growing Iranian military presence in Syria. Just last week, the New York Times reported the locations of dozens of bases in Syria which are operated by Iranian forces, including administrative bases, logistical bases, control centers for UAVs (drones) and training centers.

Israel has stressed in both rhetoric and action that it will not tolerate Iran’s increasing aggression in the region. Two weeks ago, an Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated Israeli airspace. Israel also responded by launching airstrikes against Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria.

At the Munich Security Conference last week, Netanyahu warned that Israel would continue to act against Iran if ever necessary.

“We will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself,” he said, holding up a piece of a piece of the Iranian drone that Israel shot down.