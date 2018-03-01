Israel Celebrates Purim [PHOTO SPREAD]

“That is why village Yehudim, who live in unwalled towns, observe the fourteenth day of the month of Adar and make it a day of merrymaking and feasting, and as a holiday and an occasion for sending gifts to one another.” Esther 9:19 (The Israel Bible™)

When the Hebrew month of Adar began two weeks ago, Jews started to feel joy while preparing for Purim, the happiest day of the year. Perceived as a holiday for children, costumes are actually a deeply spiritual manifestation of the holiday in which the plans of the evil to destroy Israel are actually the seeds of Redemption.

Of course, costumes also help bring in the festive spirit essential to the holiday.

And let’s not forget the children. A traditional part of the pre-Purim build-up is dressing up the little ones for school festivities.

The joy that precedes the holiday is too much to be contained in one day, and strange sights appear in the streets.

The synagogue, a place for prayer and meditation, becomes a stage for raucous celebrations that accompany the reading of the Scroll of Esther.