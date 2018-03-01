Israel Celebrates Purim [PHOTO SPREAD]

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“That is why village Yehudim, who live in unwalled towns, observe the fourteenth day of the month of Adar and make it a day of merrymaking and feasting, and as a holiday and an occasion for sending gifts to one another.” Esther 9:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Megillat Esther [Scroll of Esther] (Photo by Flash90)

When the Hebrew month of Adar began two weeks ago, Jews started to feel joy while preparing for Purim,  the happiest day of the year. Perceived as a holiday for children, costumes are actually a deeply spiritual manifestation of the holiday in which the plans of the evil to destroy Israel are actually the seeds of Redemption.

Costumes for sale in Tel Aviv (Photo Flash90)

Of course, costumes also help bring in the festive spirit essential to the holiday.

Trying on the costume (Photo Flash 90)

And let’s not forget the children. A traditional part of the pre-Purim build-up is dressing up the little ones for school festivities.

Children dressed up for holiday parties in school (Photo Flash90)

The joy that precedes the holiday is too much to be contained in one day, and strange sights appear in the streets.

Costumes in the streets of Jerusalem (Photo Flash90)
Costumes in Jerusalem (Photo Flash90)

The synagogue, a place for prayer and meditation, becomes a stage for raucous celebrations that accompany the reading of the Scroll of Esther.

Synagogue in Shmurat Oz Vegaon in Gush Etzion, on February 28, 2018 (Photo Flash 90)
(Photo by Flash90)
SAFED, ISRAEL – FEB 28, 2018: Traditional Purim (Jewish Holiday) in the old Abuhav synagogue with prayers, some in costumes, attend a reading of the megillah (Scroll of Esther). Safed (Tzfat), (Photo via Shutterstock)

 

 

 

 

 

