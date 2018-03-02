Envoy Reads Megillat Esther in the White House

The Book of Esther was read in the White House for the Jewish holiday of Purim. Jason Greenblatt, President Trump’s Assistant and Special Representative for International Negotiations, said the blessings over the reading. Greenblatt is an Orthodox Jew and posted a video on Twitter.

“Honored to recite the brachot (blessings) before the reading of the Megilla today at the White House. Blessed to be able to celebrate the holiday of Purim in the White House. Proud to serve the incredible United States of America.”