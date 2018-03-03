White House on Lock Down After Man Suicides

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“Hashem is close to the brokenhearted; those crushed in spirit He delivers.” Psalms 34:19 (The Israel Bible™)

White House (Wikipedia)

The White House is on lockdown Saturday morning after a man shot himself outside the north fence in an apparent suicide.

The suicide victim is the only casualty of the shooting. President Trump is in Florida at Mar-A-Lago.

WTOP’s J.J. Green that the victim came up to the fence and stood outside for a few minutes before taking a weapon from his pocket. He then shot himself in the head.The adult male victim is unconscious and is currently being treated.

“We’re aware of the incident. The president has been briefed,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters.

