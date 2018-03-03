White House on Lock Down After Man Suicides

“Hashem is close to the brokenhearted; those crushed in spirit He delivers.” Psalms 34:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The White House is on lockdown Saturday morning after a man shot himself outside the north fence in an apparent suicide.

The suicide victim is the only casualty of the shooting. President Trump is in Florida at Mar-A-Lago.

WTOP’s J.J. Green that the victim came up to the fence and stood outside for a few minutes before taking a weapon from his pocket. He then shot himself in the head.The adult male victim is unconscious and is currently being treated.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

“We’re aware of the incident. The president has been briefed,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters.

