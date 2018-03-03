National Religious Broadcasters Resolve to Pray for Jerusalem and Israel

“I will make of you a great nation, And I will bless you; I will make your name great, And you shall be a blessing.” Genesis 12:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Members of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) last week announced a resolution in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Israel independence in the modern era, calling on its members “to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and all of Israel.”

The resolution also called on the United States to “honor Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to stand steadfastly by Israel, even as others malign, abandon or attack her.”

Christians are instructed to pray for the Peace of Jerusalem based on Psalms 122:6-9: “Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; May those who love you be at peace. May there be well-being within your ramparts, peace in your citadels. For the sake of my kin and friends, I pray for your well-being; for the sake of the house of Hashem our God, I seek your good.”

The announcement was made at a special “Israel Session” on Thursday, March 1, at the NRB’s largest annual event, its international Christian media convention, Proclaim 18. The event, which ran from February 27 to March 2, was jam-packed with Christian speakers from a variety of disciplines who were meant to equip and educate the thousands of Christian communicators in attendance.

The Israel session featured Kay Arthur, co-founder of Precept Ministries International; David Jeremiah, CEO of Turning Point; Holocaust survivor Luna Fuss-Kaufman; Dr. Susanna Kokkonen, director of Christian Friends of Yad Vashem; and Dennis Prager, a radio talk show host at Salem Radio.

Several other Israel-related panels and sessions took place throughout the convention.

The resolution also states that Israel “reveals the providential hand of God and His commitment to fulfilling His promises in His Holy Word, the Bible” and that those who bless Israel will also be blessed.