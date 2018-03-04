Car-Ramming Attack in Acre Injures 4, including 2 Soldiers

“Save me from my enemies, O my God; secure me against my assailants.” Psalms 59:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Two soldiers, a border policeman and a pedestrian were injured in a car-ramming attack in the northern Israeli city of Acre, Israeli police said on Sunday morning.

The police added that one of the victims was hit near the city’s market while two other victims were struck by the vehicle near Acre’s train station. The driver, a 51-year-old Arab-Israeli, was reportedly stopped by an armed soldier who shot in the vehicle’s direction.

Graphic CCTV footage of Acco suspected car ramming attack in which a border policeman and two others were injured. pic.twitter.com/zcy7ainLdx — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 4, 2018

“When I arrived at the scene, together with other first response volunteers from United Hatzalah who live near where the incident occurred, I found a driver who was critically injured after having suffered multiple gunshots wounds,” said Shai Markovitz, a first response volunteer EMT from the emergency response organization, United Hatzalah.

“In addition, there were two pedestrians who were lightly and moderately injured after having been hit by a private vehicle,” Markovitz added.

Magen David Adom said that all of the victims sustained light injuries and were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center hospital in Nahariya, just north of Acre, for further medical treatment. The driver, who was taken into custody, was also evacuated to the hospital.

Israeli police had immediately launched an investigation into the incident. Soon thereafter, the police confirmed that the car-ramming was indeed a “nationalistic attack.”