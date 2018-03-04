Avraham planted a tamarisk at Be’er Sheva, and invoked there the name of Hashem, the Everlasting God GENESIS 21:33 (The Israel Bible™)

Be’er Sheva (Beersheba) is one of the first cities in the Land of Israel mentioned in the Torah (Bible). The name Be’er Sheva (באר שבע), is made up of two Hebrew words. Be’er (באר) means well (as in well of water). The second part of the word is made up of the root sheva ש-ב-ע, which means both the number seven and oath. Thus, Be’er Sheva can mean either, “well of the seven,” or “well of the oath.” Modern-day Be’er Sheva is a thriving city and home to a diverse community of Israelis. The Ethiopian schoolgirls pictured above are harvesting crops from a field in one of Be’er Sheva’s many agricultural areas.