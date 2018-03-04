Jewish Group Outraged by BDS Founder’s Address to EU Parliament

“For thus said God of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: “Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye.”” Zechariah 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The American Jewish Committee condemned the European Parliament on Wednesday for hosting Omar Barghouti, the founder of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Barghouti was invited to address the European Union’s legislature by the radical left-wing parliamentary group Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.