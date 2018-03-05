And then Avraham buried his wife Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah, facing Mamre—now Chevron—in the land of Canaan GENESIS 23:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Genesis 23 records Avraham’s (Abraham’s) purchase of Chevron (Hebron). The name Chevron has profound significance. The Hebrew name Chevron (חברון) is a contraction of the word chaver (חבר), friend, and the word na–eh (נאה), beloved. The very name of the city of Chevron alludes to its most famous resident Avraham, who was the first beloved friend of the Lord, as is written in Isaiah (41:8), “Seed of Avraham My friend.” The Israeli army maintains a strong presence in Chevron to defend the city’s Jewish residents and all worshippers at the Mearat Hamachpela (Cave of the Patriarchs) pictured above.