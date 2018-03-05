‘If Iran Deal Fails, It Will Be Great Loss,’ Claims Chief of Nuclear Watchdog

“Say to the anxious of heart, “Be strong, fear not; Behold your God! Requital is coming, The recompense of Hashem— He Himself is coming to give you triumph.”” Isaiah 35:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Yukiya Amano, spoke out against dumping the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, during a speech on Monday at a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

“If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism,” Amano said. JCPOA, standing for “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” is another title for the nuclear accord in diplomatic circles.

“The JCPOA represents a significant gain for verification,” Amano added.

Although the IAEA chief said that Iran was fulfilling its obligations in the nuclear agreement, such assurances do not satisfy many who remained concerned regarding the existing ineffectiveness of the deal.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer said on Sunday at this year’s annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that all the nuclear agreement does is “put us all on cruise control heading over a cliff.”

Dermer pointed to the deal’s weaknesses including “sunset clauses” that expire within 8 to 13 years and the inability to inspect Iranian military sites effectively.

The ambassador also expressed his confidence in President Donald Trump’s readiness to pull out of the international nuclear agreement with Iran if necessary fixes are not added.

Trump had imposed a 120-day deadline ending on May 12, for significant reforms to be added to the JCPOA. According to a recent report by Reuters, the US is currently engaged in diplomatic efforts to convince its European allies who are parties in the pact, to support new amendments to the nuclear agreement.