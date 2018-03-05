Putin Announces Improved Russian Nuclear Arsenal Featuring Satan 2 Missile [VIDEO]

“The earth is broken, broken down, the earth is crumbled in pieces, the earth trembleth and tottereth.” Isaiah 24:19

During his annual address to Russia’s Federal Assembly in Moscow last Thursday, President Vladmir Putin unveiled the Satan 2, an intercontinental ballistic missile that he claims cannot be shot down by any anti-missile system currently in existence. Even more unexpected than the apparent revelation was the format in which he chose to make his announcement: a video depicting the new weapon targeting Tampa Bay, Florida, which happens to be the location of the US military’s Central Command.

“Efforts to contain Russia have failed, face it,” Putin said. “Russia remained and remains the largest nuclear power. Do not forget, no one really wanted to talk to us. Nobody listened to us. Listen now.”

The official Russian designation of the missile is the RS-28 Sarmat, but the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) dubbed it the SS-X-30, or in everyday language, the “Satan 2.” It is 119 feet long with a payload of about 10 tons. Its size and capacity would allow for up to 10 heavy warheads in each Satan 2, which is enough to wipe out France or England in a single strike.

With a range estimated to be between 7-11,000 miles, the entire US would also easily be in range of the Satan 2.

It is speculated that RS-28 could fly a trajectory over the South Pole, completely bypassing any current US missile defense system. The Center for Strategic and International Studies claims that the new missile will be deployed in about 20 silos by 2020.

The Satan 2 was not the only, or even the most formidable, weapon that Putin revealed last week to the assembly. He proudly announced the “Avangard,” a hypersonic missile that could allegedly travel at several times the speed of sound. Another missile presented was a nuclear powered and low-flying cruise missile with an unlimited range and an ability to endlessly outmaneuver any countermeasure.

Putin also described apparent technological weapons for weapons used in water including a high-speed underwater drone. Supposedly, it is faster and more maneuverable than anything else used in the water, with an ‘intercontinental’ range that makes it capable of delivering a nuclear warhead into both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.

Putin emphasized that the new arsenal would not be used for offensive purposes.

“We aren’t threatening anyone, we aren’t going to attack anyone, we aren’t going to take anything from anyone,” he said. “The growing Russian military power will guarantee global peace.”

In a press conference on Thursday, US State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert responded to questions regarding Putin’s statements.

“We’re not going to react to every word or idea that world leaders express,” Nauert said. “It was certainly unfortunate to have watched the video animation that depicted a nuclear attack on the United States. We don’t regard that as the behavior of a responsible international player.”

