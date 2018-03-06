With UN Exhibit, Israel Shows ‘3,000 Years of History Cannot be Denied’

“Hashem will take Yehuda to Himself as His portion in the Holy Land, and He will choose Yerushalayim once more.” Zechariah 2:16 (The Israel Bible™)

As part of his five-day visit to the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stop at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on Thursday to check out a special exhibit aimed at providing archaeological proof of the continuous Jewish history in Jerusalem.

The exhibit—a joint effort by the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, and the Israeli Mission to the United Nations—follows a series of resolutions passed by the international governing body denying Jewish ties to the city.