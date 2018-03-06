He named that site Beit El; but previously the name of the city had been Luz GENESIS 28:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Beit El (Bethel) appears throughout the Torah (Bible) as a special location for prayer. The Hebrew name Beit El means, “The House of the Lord,” and signifies the city’s spiritual character. Just as a home is meant to protect the individuals inside from the physical elements, the Jewish people are meant to view “The House of the Lord” as a protection from spiritual dangers. The modern community of Beit El is characterized by the value it places on prayer, worship and advanced Torah study. Pictured above is a quorum of Beit El residents wrapped in tallitot (prayer shawls) participating in the daily morning prayer service.