Rabbi Yehudah Glick Reads Trump Into Bible

“In the first year of King Cyrus of Persia, when the word of Hashem spoken by Yirmiyahu was fulfilled, Hashem roused the spirit of King Cyrus of Persia to issue a proclamation throughout his realm by word of mouth and in writing as follows.” Ezra 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Upon being presented with a coin honoring US President Trump, Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a Knesset Member (Likud) and Temple Mount activist, was so overcome with emotion that he began to recite from the Bible. But the verses he recited, describing the President’s activities, don’t really exist. The rabbi’s recitation was intended to graphically illustrate how the political events surrounding the US Embassy move and the president’s actions bear a striking resemblance to King Cyrus’ actions in the days of Ezra the Scribe and the Second Temple. Or, as Rabbi Glick said, “Whoever does not see the proclamation of the word of God and the word of the prophecies and the Book of Ezra, a repetition of Cyrus, the King of Persia, should buy himself a new pair of glasses.

The coin was issued a few weeks ago by the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center for Israel’s 70th anniversary. Intended to honor the president for his support of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, it features an image of President Trump and Persian King Cyrus on one side and an image of the Temple on the other.