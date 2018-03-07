Iran Reportedly Increases Missile Production ‘Three-Fold’

“With Hashem on my side as my helper, I will see the downfall of my foes.” Psalms 118:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran has increased its missile production by three times, a senior commander in the regime’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday according to the Fars News Service.

“Our production has increased three-fold compared to the past,” Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, was quoted as saying at his military’s headquarters.

Hajizadeh also noticeably touched upon the regime’s increased maneuverability of late.

“In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh added.

Indeed, a number of international sanctions against Iran were lifted in return for the regime’s commitment to abide by the principles of the international nuclear agreement in 2015 known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Nevertheless, missile production in Iran has apparently continued, virtually unabated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear on Tuesday in his address at this year’s annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that Tehran would be stopped.

“We must stop Iran. We will stop Iran,” Netanyahu said. “Last week, we read in the Book of Esther about an earlier Persian attempt to exterminate our people. [Referring to the Jewish holiday of Purim] They failed then. They’ll fail now.”

The United States is currently engaged in diplomatic efforts with its European allies to make the necessary fixes to the JCPOA that would suffice for President Donald Trump to stay onboard. In that vein, French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian paid a visit to the Islamic Republic on Monday in an attempt to convince the regime to curb its missile program. Le Drian made no progress in that regard, saying after the meeting with senior Iranian officials that there “still a lot of work to do” on Tehran’s missile program.