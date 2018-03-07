Thus Rachel died. She was buried on the road to Efrat—now Beit Lechem. Over her grave Yaakov set up a pillar; it is the pillar at Rachel’s grave to this day GENESIS 35:19-20 (The Israel Bible™)

Yaakov (Jacob) did not bury his beloved wife Rachel in the family tomb in Chevron (Hebron), but rather in nearby Beit Lechem (Bethlehem). Today, Rachel’s tomb lies on the outskirts of contemporary Beit Lechem and remains a popular prayer destination as illustrated above. Beit Lechem is also the birthplace of King David and the city in which Samuel anointed King David as the King of Israel.