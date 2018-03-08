Czech Republic Wants to Speed up Embassy Move to Jerusalem: Report

“But one tribe shall remain his—for the sake of My servant David and for the sake of Yerushalayim, the city that I have chosen out of all the tribes of Yisrael.” I Kings 11:32 (The Israel Bible™)

The Czech media reported on Thursday that President Milos Zeman is interested in expediting the transfer of his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Czech newspaper, Lidové Noviny reported that an interministerial working group met in Israel in late February to promote the move of the Czech embassy to Jerusalem. The discussion involved the head of the Czech Foreign Trade Association.

The newspaper noted that at this time no suitable building has been found in Jerusalem, and that the Czech Foreign Ministry, after consultation with EU officials, has expressed its opposition to moving the embassy.

When the UN voted against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Czech Republic delegation was among the 35 countries that abstained (128 voted for, 9 against, and 21 left the hall without voting).

Israel’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron, said that “the Czech Republic is one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe and President Zeman himself is a true friend of the Jewish people.”