Avimelech son of Yerubaal went to his mother’s brothers in Shechem and spoke to them and to the whole clan of his mother’s family JUDGES 9:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The city of Shechem appears many times in the Torah (Bible). Yaakov (Jacob) purchased part of the city (Genesis 33:18-20) and later gifted it to his son Yosef (Joseph). When the children of Israel entered the Land under the leadership of Yehoshua (Joshua), they buried Yosef in Shechem. Other important sites in Israel were also acquired via purchase, such as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Chevron. The rabbis explain that because of these Biblically recorded sales, the entire world must recognize Jewish ownership over these three cities. Jews today continue to pray overlooking the city of Shechem, relishing in the knowledge that they are standing in the same location as their ancient forefathers.