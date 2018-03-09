Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; May those who love you be at peace PSALMS 122:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 122 uses the words sha’alu sh’lom Yerushalayim, pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim. Shalom (שלום), translated here as well-being, actually has three meanings: hello, goodbye and peace. Peace is the most important gift we can ask from Hashem (God), on an individual level, as families, and between nations. It is therefore of utmost significance that the world’s holiest city, Yerushalayim (ירושלים), has the word shalom at its core, because it is meant to be the source for all peace on earth.