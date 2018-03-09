France Will Fight Anti-Semitism, But Not Recognize Jerusalem: Macron

“A good man earns the favor of Hashem, A man of intrigues, His condemnation.” Proverbs 12:2 (The Israel Bible™)

French President Emmanuel Macron told an audience on Wednesday that he would fight anti-Semitism online and in the streets of France in order to protect the country’s Jews.

“There are hatreds that are rising again; there are the worst kinds of crimes,” Macron said at the annual dinner of the extensive Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France, or CRIF, Jewish umbrella organization.