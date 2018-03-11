The officers of the people settled in Yerushalayim; the rest of the people cast lots for one out of ten to come and settle in the holy city of Yerushalayim, and the other nine-tenths to stay in the towns NEHEMIAH 11:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Tzfat is one of the holiest cities in Israel! Tzfat, located high up in the mountains, is the renowned center of mystical Judaism known as Kabbalah. Tzfat, pictured above, is a popular destination for both Israelis and international tourists due to its rich history and contemporary artisan and spiritual characteristics.