After US Visit, Netanyahu Warns of Nuclearization in Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of potential nuclear proliferation in the Middle East, while addressing a weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Many countries in the Middle East are saying that they are also allowed to enrich uranium if Iran is allowed to do so,” Netanyahu said.

“Therefore, the way to prevent this danger, the nuclearization of the Middle East, is to either thoroughly correct the agreement or abrogate it.”

Netanyahu said that he touched upon such issues in discussions with senior American officials during his trip to the United States last week.

“The diplomatic talks focused mainly on Iran,” Netanyahu noted. “I said that the nuclear agreement with Iran contains within it many dangers for the world, including the special danger of the nuclearization of the Middle East.”

US President Donald Trump, who met with Netanyahu on Monday, has threatened to withdraw from the international nuclear agreement with Iran if the flaws in the deal do not get fixed. In the meantime, the US has reportedly embarked on a diplomatic effort to convince its European allies to help “improve” the agreement.

On Sunday, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to prevent the Iranian regime from ever acquiring the ability to destroy the Jewish state.

“Moreover, I remind you that Iran declares, on an almost daily basis – including recently, its intention to wipe out the State of Israel,” he said. “It is hardly worth saying that we will not allow this, to put it mildly.”