Jews Living in Judea, Samaria and ‘East Jerusalem’ Constitutes ‘War Crime,’ UN Official Claims

“I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Yehoshafat. There I will contend with them Over My very own people, Yisrael, Which they scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves” Joel 4:2 (The Israel Bible™)

According to a report issued by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, the growth of Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem constitutes a war crime.

“The establishment and expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territory by Israel, including the legal and administrative measures that it has taken to provide socioeconomic incentives, security, infrastructure and social services to citizens of Israel residing in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, amount to the transfer by Israel of its population into the occupied Palestinian Territory,” Al-Hussein said.

“The transfer of the population by an occupying State into an occupied territory is a grave breach of article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and therefore a war crime.”

The report is one of five charging Israel of human rights abuses that will be presented to the council on March 19. The Human Rights Council has been criticized for issuing a significantly disproportionate number of reports against Israel. Syria and Iran by contrast only have single reports issued against them.

Al-Hussein, a member of the Jordanian royal family, is the first Muslim to hold the position of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.