Trump Committed To Show No Flexibility On Demand to Fix Iran Nuclear Deal: Report

During a meeting last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump committed himself to not showing any flexibility on his demand that there be significant fixes to the international nuclear agreement with Iran, Israel’s Channel 10 reported.

“I am demanding significant changes in the text of the nuclear agreement itself and not only by adding an addendum to the agreement,” Trump said according to two anonymous Israeli officials mentioned in the report.

“If that does not happen, the United States will withdraw from the agreement.”

Back in January, Trump set May 12 as a deadline for the necessary changes to be made to the nuclear agreement. In the meantime, the US has engaged in a diplomatic effort with its “E3” European allies (the United Kingdom, France and Germany) to “improve” the nuclear deal.

According to Channel 10’s report, Trump has not been impressed with what the E3 countries have offered.

“It’s not enough,” Trump said, contending that the E3 allies were only proposing “cosmetic changes.”

Channel 10 reported last week that Netanyahu requested of Trump not to advance a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia nor to allow the Persian Gulf country to enrich in uranium. The prime minister’s reported concerns in this regard were somewhat expressed during a weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday in which he warned about the nuclearization of the Middle East.