He shall be like a bush in the desert, Which does not sense the coming of good: It is set in the scorched places of the wilderness JEREMIAH 17:6 (The Israel Bible™)

In illustrating the difference between trusting in Hashem (God) and in man, Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) contrasts two vivid images: one who trusts in man is compared to a small shrub in the barren desert such as the desert shrub pictured above in the Dead Sea region, whereas one who relies on Hashem is likened to a tall, strong, majestic tree with deep roots flourishing beside a flowing river. Israel must choose between trusting in Hashem and flourishing like the tree that Yirmiyahu described, or cutting themselves off from the Divine presence and be exiled into the desolate wilderness.