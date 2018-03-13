Israel Sends Generators to Papua New Guinea After Deadly Earthquake

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Papua New Guinea, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Agency for International Development Cooperation has delivered 40 electricity generators to affected communities there.

The generators were delivered on March 8 by Yaron Sultan-Dadon, Pacific Islands adviser at the Israeli Embassy in Australia.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 26 left 100 people dead and cut off electricity to 150,000 residents. Israel was one of the first countries to send aid.

Then on March 8, the country was rocked by a 6.8 magnitude aftershock.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neall thanked Israel for its friendship and support.

“Relations between Papua New Guinea and the State of Israel are strong, and our government and the people of PNG appreciate the support and friendship of Israel during these challenging times,” he said. “We look forward to further cooperation and the enhancement of the close ties between our countries and our peoples.”