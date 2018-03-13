There is hope for a tree; If it is cut down it will renew itself; Its shoots will not cease JOB 14:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Iyov (Job) contrasts the passing of man to the death of a tree. Once a man has passed, he cannot be brought back to life. A tree, on the other hand, though seemingly lifeless can be revived. The children of Israel are compared to a tree; at times it has appeared that the Jews are being annihilated and will cease to exist, but a holy remnant always remains from which the Children of Israel grow anew and flourish. Pictured above is a stunning photo of a tree in the badlands of Ruhama, in Israel’s Negev region.