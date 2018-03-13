Abbas Blames Hamas for Assassination Attempt on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister

“As they set out, a terror from Hashem fell on the cities round about, so that they did not pursue the sons of Yaakov.” Genesis 35:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah survived an assassination attempt in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning as an explosion struck his convoy, according to a report by the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and his office said the Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for “the premeditated aggression” against Hamdallah’s convoy, Wafa added.

“This attack against the convoy of the prime minister aimed at efforts and steps by President Mahmoud Abbas to end division and achieve reconciliation,” Abbas’ office was quoted as stating.

“The attack is a desperate attempt that serves the interest of those who want at this critical period to liquidate the Palestinian cause and to deny the Palestinian people their right to achieve freedom and independence.”

According to Wafa, Hamdallah was on his way on Tuesday to an inauguration ceremony for a wastewater treatment plant. Neither he or PA Intelligence head, Majid Faraj who was also in the convoy, were harmed in the explosion. However, at least seven people were reported to have sustained light injuries.

For its part, Hamas rejected Abbas’ accusations.

“Hamas condemns the ready accusations by the Palestinian presidency against Hamas, which calls for the security services and the ministry of interior to open an urgent and immediate investigation into the incident in order to know who is responsible for it and to bring the perpetrators to the court,” the organization said in a statement.

“Hamas condemns the crime of targeting the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, considering it part of the attempt aiming to destabilise security in Gaza and to foil efforts to achieve national unity,” Hamas wrote in an earlier Twitter statement.

Although Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, the terror organization has attributed blame for many attacks on other Islamic terror organizations operating in the territorial enclave.