Palestinian Activist Backs Israel on 2010 ‘Mavi Marmara’ Flotilla Incident

A leading pro-Palestinian activist involved in the Mavi Marmara flotilla, which set out to infiltrate Israeli waters on the way to Gaza in May 2010, has now verified Israel’s version of the events that led to several deaths and a major diplomatic impasse between Israel and Turkey.

Eight Turkish and one Turkish-American activists were killed after IDF commandos attempted to take control of the illegal vessel as it made way from Turkey to Hamas-controlled Gaza in contravention of an Israeli security perimeter aimed at preventing the terror group from importing arms.

Posting in a secret pro-Palestinian British Facebook group, co-founder and spokesperson of the Free Gaza Movement Greta Berlin argued that Israeli troops did not open fire until after Ken O’Keefe, a former U.S. Marine aboard the Mavi Marmara, wrested a gun from one of the soldiers.

“He was responsible for some of the deaths on board the Mavi Marmara,” wrote Berlin. “Had he not disarmed an Israeli terrorist soldier, they would not have started to fire. That’s enough. Most of you have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Berlin’s comments, which were posted to the Palestine Live group in 2014, were uncovered by researcher and blogger David Collier, who also revealed the membership of Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.