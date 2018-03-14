When you beat down the fruit of your olive trees, do not go over them again; that shall go to the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow DEUTERONOMY 24:20 (The Israel Bible™)

In ancient times, olive trees were harvested with a stick, causing the olives to fall to the ground. The commandment in Deuteronomy 24:20 hints to the blessing of abundance in the Land of Israel. Hashem (God) promises that the Land will yield so much produce that the farmers will only need to harvest what falls off with the beating of the branches; they will not be bothered to use a ladder to reach the fruit at the top of the tree. As pictured above, the Land of Israel is ripe with countless groves of hearty olive trees demonstrating the fulfillment of Hashem’s promise.