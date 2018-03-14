2017: The Year of Idolatry

Go cry to the gods you have chosen; let them deliver you in your time of distress!” Judges 10:14 (The Israel Bible™)

One year ago, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi made a startling prediction that witchcraft and black magic would make a comeback in the world. A look back at the headlines of 2017 reveals a disturbing trend showing that the rabbi was undoubtedly correct.

In a sermon in February 2017, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a mystic with a strong following in Israel, warned that dark powers are re-emerging in the world, which are seeking to usurp God’s rule. He compared the spiritual condition in the world to that in Egypt just before the Exodus of the Jews.

“After every plague, Pharaoh, his warlocks, and all of the idol worshippers consulted with their false gods and asked them to remove the plague. This did not help them at all until they turned and cried out to Moses and he stopped the plague in one moment. Then they understood that there was one power above which is God, and it is Him that rules the world and not the power of impurity: serving false gods, idol worship, and fortune telling.”

Remarkably, his predictions seem to be coming true. Witchcraft and idolatry are appearing with increasing frequency, sometimes in insidious manners that present these ancient evils under a multitude of guises that make them appear to be benign, innocent, or even a positive cultural element.

Below are examples of idolatry appearing in the world over the course of the past year.

Just a few weeks after the rabbi’s prediction, a call went out on social media to use black magic to curse the newly inaugurated President of the United States, Donald Trump. A small group gathered at midnight in front of several of the more prominent, Trump-owned buildings around the country. The organizers however, reported that tens of thousands participated from their homes, using arcane objects and burning candles while reciting a prearranged incantation to cast a “binding spell.” The call to action requested that the ritual be repeated every crescent moon until President Trump leaves office.

What began over 30 years ago as a small campfire gathering of California artists evolved into a massive annual festival bringing almost 70,000 people to the middle of the desert in Nevada. The upcoming festival in August will feature a structure described as a Temple of the Greek goddess Gaia, who appears prominently in paganism.

Billed as a cultural gathering, the festival, named “Burning Man,” attracts artists and celebrities. Touted as a secular event, many of Burning Man’s major elements are rooted in idolatry. Regular Burning Man instalments include a Temple to the Hindu goddess, Shiva and a bus decorated in the form of a seven-headed dragon, which represents Satan in the New Testament. The massive camp is set up to form a gigantic pentagram in the desert.

Named for a massive wood effigy burned at the end of the festival, the Burning Man is actually a Celtic custom based on the original pagan human sacrifices. This pagan reference came true last year when a man died after running into the flames.

A Burning Man-inspired event brought paganism to the heart of democracy: the Washington Mall. The three-day event was held in November and featured all of the pagan trappings of the Burning Man performed in the desert. The organizers also proposed a 45-foot tall and 16,000 pound steel sculpture of a naked woman called, “R-evolution” that would be intentionally placed in front of the Washington in order to face the White House. A permit was issued for the sculpture but was later revoked.

After the Islamic State (ISIS) destroyed the famous archaeological site of Palmyra, located in Homs, Syria, the Institute for Digital Archaeology used 3-D printing technology to recreate the 15 meter tall stone arch that had stood at the site for over 1,800 years. The arch was built as a Roman Victory Arch in front of the temple of Ba’al, a pagan god mentioned frequently in the Bible.

The replica arch first appeared in April 2016 in London’s Trafalgar Square for UNESCO’s World Heritage week, which coincided with Beltane, the major festival for pagans who worship Ba’al. It reappeared in New York City in September of that year.

The arch was erected once again to inaugurate the World Government Summit in Dubai in February of 2017. The summit brings together leaders in business, technology and politics from around the world.

The arch was then erected in Italy and in May for the G7 Summit, a meeting in which leaders from the seven largest economies in the world and representing more than 64 percent of the net global wealth attend (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which was formed to promote peace and security through science and education featured pagan gods in two of its exhibitions last year.

In November 2017, The United Arab Emirates, now a sponsor of the Palmyra Arch reproduction, inaugurated the Digital Archaeology Exhibition, “The Spirit in the Stone” at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City. The Institute for Digital Archaeology had used the same 3-D printing process to reproduce a statue of the Roman goddess Athena, which they described as symbolizing the UNESCO values of “reason, refuge and the rule of law.”Athena was in fact the Roman goddess of war, as shown by the statue holding a spear.

In January, UNESCO-funded reconstruction of the Lion of al-Lāt was completed with the help of the Institute of Digital Archaeology as well. The ancient statue, almost 11 feet tall and weighing 15 tons, also stood in the Palmyra Temple and now stands in the National Museum of Damascus.

Biblical scholars associate “Al-Lat” with the goddess of jealousy and fury despised by the Prophet Ezekiel.

And He said to me, “O mortal, turn your eyes northward.” I turned my eyes northward, and there, north of the gate of the mizbayach, was that infuriating image on the approach. Ezekiel 8:5

In September, a Turkish fashion designer decorated a 1,000-year-old London church in a Satanic motif for her show featuring transvestite models dressed as the devil. The designer, Dilara Findikoglu, is an up-and-coming star in the fashion world, and many celebrities wear her creations.

A new form of idolatry was added this year, supplementing the myriad forms of sinful worship described in the Bible. Anthony Levandowski, a high-tech millionaire, filed “Way of the Future” as an official religion, to the Internal Revenue Service. The new religion is dedicated to “develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and through understanding and worship of the Godhead contribute to the betterment of society.”

Levandowski’s new religion should not be confused with Jediism, a religion based on the fictitious Jedi beliefs as portrayed in the Star Wars movie series. Jediism was established in 2001 and has hundreds of thousands of adherents worldwide.

The year ended with the Asatru Society in Iceland, a Nordic religion, announcing the imminent completion of construction of the first temple to the Norse gods in 1,000 years. The pagan Norse religion has been making a comeback in recent years, fueled in part at least by its acceptance of homosexuality. A minor tourist industry has cropped up for foreigners who come to Iceland to have Asatru priests perform their same-sex weddings.

The Norse religion, which is based on Germanic paganism, is now a part of mainstream American pop culture. In 1962, Marvel Comics began publishing a comic book series featuring the god Thor and other characters from the Norse pantheon. In 2011, Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures released the movie, “Thor” based on the original comic book. That was followed by two more movies, most recently, “Ragnarok,” which is based on Norse eschatology.