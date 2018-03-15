Foreign Ambassadors Break Matzah in Israel Two Weeks Before Passover

“You shall observe the [Feast of] Unleavened Bread, for on this very day I brought your ranks out of the land of Egypt; you shall observe this day throughout the ages as an institution for all time.” Exodus 12:17 (The Israel Bible™)

More than 70 ambassadors and senior foreign diplomats sat down to a festive “model seder” dinner in Tel Aviv, organized by the Israel Project and the World Jewish Congress.

The pre-Passover seder, taking place for the third year in a row, was led by former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Daniel Taub, who provided the guests with a small taste of the holiday’s traditions. Among the diplomats attending were ambassadors from Rwanda, Belgium, Argentina, Angola, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines, as well as senior diplomatic representatives from the United States, the United Nations, the European Union, Great Britain and China.

Israel’s Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant greeted the ambassadors minutes before heading off to vote on the state budget in the Knesset. He reassured the group that “as you know, things in Israel don’t always go smoothly or easily, but I promise that this budget will be approved.”

Gallant said the “Jewish people marks its freedom during the holiday of Passover, and that Israel, celebrating 70 years of independence this year, takes pride in its ability to defend itself by itself.”

Said Lior Weintraub, vice president of the Israel Project: “This pre-Passover dinner has become a tradition, in which we take pride hosting foreign ambassadors and distinguished guests, while exposing them to the unique culture and Jewish tradition.”