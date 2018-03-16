“The word of Hashem came to me: What do you see, Yirmiyahu? I replied: I see a branch of an almond tree” JEREMIAH 1:11 (The Israel Bible™)

In his first vision, Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) is shown an almond branch. The almost tree is the first tree to blossom in the springtime in the Land of Israel. Pictured above is a beautiful blossoming almond orchard at Kibbutz Nachshon. When all else is dead, the almond tree with its bright pink buds, awakens the countryside from its winter slumber. By referencing this well known tree, Yirmiyahu hopes to inspire the Children of Israel to awaken from their spiritual slumber and return to follow the word of Hashem.