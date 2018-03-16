‘It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman’ . . . in Israel

“And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.” Isaiah 2:3 (The Israel Bible™)

American actor Dean Cain, known for his role as “Superman” in the hit 1990s’ TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” visited Israel on a trip organized by From the Depths, an organization dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and education.

On Tuesday, Cain met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem. Netanyahu uploaded a video to his Facebook page joking that Cain should have come earlier.

“Superman visited my office this evening. Bad timing though. We solved everything right before he arrived,” wrote Netanyahu.

In the video, the premier is seen greeting Cain and telling him: “Superman, we have already solved everything; now you’re coming?” to which Cain responds, “You are the real Superman . . . well done, sir.”

“Israel is all I’ve imagined and more! Such a beautiful country, wonderful people and vibrant democracy,” Cain told the British Jewish News.

“I’ve not yet had a chance to see all the country and deeply look forward to the rest of my time here, and I’m sure I’ll be back again soon. For me, the most moving is being able to share this visit with my son, Christopher, to walk the streets that kings and prophets walked, share this history with him as well as show him how much a country can build and succeed in just 70 years.”

On Wednesday, Cain visited the Western Wall, or Kotel, donning a “Superman” kipah at the holy site.