Against International Conventions, Arab Medics Steal Terrorist From IDF Custody

A group of Red Crescent medics trade blows with IDF Border Patrol Soldiers before carrying away two terrorists the IDF arrested. The confrontation occurred during a riot at Bir Zeit University near Ramallah in Samaria. As part of the International Red Cross, it is against international conventions for Red Crescent personnel to interfere with security personnel in this manner. Red Crescent has frequently been caught on video flaunting these conventions by transporting rioters during confrontations with the IDF and blocking Israeli motorists attempting to flee Arab lynch mobs. Red Crescent medics have also been accused of refusing to aid Israeli terror victims.