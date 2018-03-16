2 Killed, 5 Injured in Suspected Terror Ramming Attack

“O break the power of the wicked and evil man, so that when You look for his wickedness You will find it no more.” Psalms 10:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Two Israelis were killed and five more injured in an apparent terror ramming attack at around 4:45 on Friday in Northern Samaria. The driver, a 26-year-old Palestinian from the town of Barta’a, was lightly injured and treated at the scene. He is in custody. The apparent attack took place on Route 585 from Mevo Dotan towards Hermesh.

חשד לפיגוע בשומרון: תיעוד מזירת האירוע pic.twitter.com/iRmWCrgpN0 — חדשות עשר (@news10) March 16, 2018

An Arab victim was lightly wounded. He was evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance. He was lightly wounded.