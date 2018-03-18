Explosion on Gaza Border, IDF Retaliates

“For it was Hashem’s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe.” Joshua 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The IDF reported the detonation of an explosive device on Saturday on the border fence separating Israel from Gaza. No Israeli troops were in the vicinity at the time of the explosion and no injuries or damage was reported.

In response to the planted explosive, IDF tanks fired three shells at a Hamas military position in Gaza.

This is the fourth explosive device planted on the security fence in the past four weeks. On Thursday, two improvised explosive devices (IED) detonated approximately 100 yards from an IDF patrol. No injuries resulted.

Last month, four IDF soldiers were injured when an IED was detonated along the southern Gaza fence. The IED was placed on the fence during a violent protest of Gazan civilians.

Similarly, on Friday, approximately 150 Gazans rioted along the border during a Day of Rage called by Hamas in response to President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.