The righteous bloom like a date-palm; they thrive like a cedar in Lebanon PSALMS 92:13 (The Israel Bible™)

King David compares a righteous person to a date palm tree, like the one pictured above. Just as the date palm produces numerous fruits, so too do the deeds of a righteous person bear fruit. In addition, righteous individuals will enjoy fruitful rewards for their actions in both this world and the next. Standing tall and straight with leaves that wave in the wind, date palm trees were depicted on the ancient coins minted by the Maccabees (110-63 BCE) in the Land of Israel and have always been considered a national symbol of victory and strength.