Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem

An Israeli security guard was seriously wounded by a Palestinian in a stabbing attack near the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon. The terrorist was shot and killed by an Israeli policeman.

Video from the scene shows police and rescue services running down the alleys of #Jerusalem’s famous Old City Shuk. Critically wounded security guard said to be in the 20s, terrorist reportedly shot and killed pic.twitter.com/UAiM0OIDVy — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 18, 2018

The terrorist was identified as 28-year-old Abd al-Rahman Bani Fadel, from the village of Aqraba, near the city of Shechem (Nablus)in Samaria. Earlier reports from Israel’s Channel 10 television stated that Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant later proved to be inaccurate.

“I pray for the health of the person injured in the terror attack in Jerusalem,” Gilad Erdan, the public security minister, said in a tweet. “I praise the police officer who reacted swiftly and killed the terrorist and prevented further injuries.

“The Israel Police will continue to take action against despicable terrorists who are incited [to violence] by the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem and throughout the country,” he added.