I laid out gardens and groves, in which I planted every kind of fruit tree ECCLESIASTES 2:5 (The Israel Bible™)

How is it possible that King Shlomo (Solomon) planted every type of tree in his garden when different trees require different climates in order to grow properly? Jewish tradition teaches that Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) is the heart and the center of the world from which the rest of the earth was created. Since Yerushalayim already contained the spiritual channels that lead to all other places, Shlomo was able to plant every type of tree in the ancient city, including many fruit trees such as the beautiful peach blossoms pictured above.