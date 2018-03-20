“Surely, I would flee far off; I would lodge in the wilderness; Selah” PSALMS 55:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Throughout the Torah (Bible) the desert serves as a place of escape. David, Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) and later, Bar Kokhba all flee to the desert hills to escape persecution. In ancient times, the wilderness was a place in which to disappear. Today, as a result of Hashem’s blessings, the deserts of Israel are filled with life. Pictured above, is a man hiking along a trail dotted with Biblical history in the Ein Gedi desert.