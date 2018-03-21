Germany: Migrant Rape Crisis Still Sowing Terror and Destruction

The director of the Criminal Police Association, André Schulz, estimates that up to 90% of the sex crimes committed in Germany do not appear in the official statistics. “There is a strict order by the authorities to not report on crimes committed by refugees,” a high-ranking police official in Frankfurt told Bild. “Only specific requests from media representatives about such acts are to be answered.” Germany’s migrant sex-crime problem is being exacerbated by its lenient legal system, in which offenders receive relatively light sentences, even for serious crimes. In many instances, individuals who are arrested for sex crimes are released after questioning from police. This practice allows suspects to continue committing crimes with virtual impunity.

Germany’s migrant rape crisis continues unabated. Preliminary statistics show that migrants committed more than a dozen rapes or sexual assaults every day in 2017, a four-fold increase since 2014, the year before Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed into Germany more than a million mostly Muslim male migrants from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

A quarterly report — Criminality in the Context of Migration (Kriminalität im Kontext von Zuwanderung) — published by the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) showed that migrants (Zuwanderer, defined as asylum seekers, refugees, and illegal immigrants) committed 3,466 sex crimes during the first nine months of 2017 — or around 13 a day. (Final crime statistics for 2017 will not be publicly available until the second quarter of 2018.) By comparison, in all of 2016 migrants committed 3,404 sex crimes, or around nine a day; in 2015, 1,683 sex crimes, or around five a day; in 2014, 949 sex crimes, or around three a day; and in 2013, 599 sex crimes, or around two a day.

The actual number of migrant-related sex crimes in Germany, however, is believed to be far higher than the official number. For instance, the BKA data includes only crimes that have been solved (aufgeklärten Straftaten). On average only around half of all crimes committed in Germany in any given year are solved (Aufklärungsquote), according to police statistics.

The director of the Criminal Police Association (Bund Deutscher Kriminalbeamter, BDK), André Schulz, estimates that up to 90% of the sex crimes committed in Germany do not appear in the official statistics.

German police frequently omit any references to migrants in crime reports. When they do, they often refer to migrant criminals with politically correct euphemisms such as “southerners” (Südländer), men with “dark skin” (dunkelhäutig, dunklere Gesichtsfarbe, dunklem Hauttyp) or a combination of the two: “southern skin color” (südländische Hautfarbe). This practice, apparently aimed at delinking the attackers with Islam, makes it virtually impossible for German citizens to help police identify suspects.

“There is a strict order by the authorities to not report on crimes committed by refugees,” a high-ranking police official in Frankfurt told Bild. “Only specific requests from media representatives about such acts are to be answered.”

Germany’s migrant rape crisis has continued into 2018. Despite the mounting human toll, many of the crimes are unreported or downplayed as isolated incidents (Einzelfall) by German authorities and the media, apparently to avoid fueling anti-immigration sentiments.

On February 18, a 33-year-old woman was raped while visiting a cemetery in Bochum . The attacker ambushed the woman from behind and hit her on the head with a rock, rendering her unconscious. He then repeatedly raped her. Bochum police kept silent about the rape until pressed by Rheinische Post , a local newspaper. It subsequently emerged that the rapist is a convicted sex offender who had attended a “rehabilitation” program and was then released from custody.Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) apparently suppressed information about the rape to prevent public concern over the recidivism of convicted sex offenders. The police cover-up sparked public outrage. “The public, in my view, has a right to know that convicted sex offenders pose a real danger when they are back out,” said a senior detective. “When something as horrible as Bochum happens, it has to be called by name, without any ifs or buts. When such important information is withheld from the public, people think everything is fine and that of course participants will not relapse.” A police spokesperson said the media blackout was meant to protect the victim: “We know from psychologists that this is often very stressful for the victims.” After a backlash, Bochum police admitted to making a “mistake.”

. The attacker ambushed the woman from behind and hit her on the head with a rock, rendering her unconscious. He then repeatedly raped her. Bochum police kept silent about the rape until pressed by , a local newspaper. It subsequently emerged that the rapist is a convicted sex offender who had attended a “rehabilitation” program and was then released from custody.Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) apparently suppressed information about the rape to prevent public concern over the recidivism of convicted sex offenders. The police cover-up sparked public outrage. “The public, in my view, has a right to know that convicted sex offenders pose a real danger when they are back out,” said a senior detective. “When something as horrible as Bochum happens, it has to be called by name, without any ifs or buts. When such important information is withheld from the public, people think everything is fine and that of course participants will not relapse.” A police spokesperson said the media blackout was meant to protect the victim: “We know from psychologists that this is often very stressful for the victims.” After a backlash, Bochum police admitted to making a “mistake.” On February 22, an 18-year-old British student on a class trip to Berlin was raped by two men after she became separated from her group. She was hospitalized for two days. Berlin police kept silent about the rape until the girl returned to Britain and her parents contacted British media outlets, which reported on the case. When pressed for information by Journalisten Watch , a media accountability group, Berlin police admitted that they had arrested two men in relation to the rape but released them due to a lack of evidence ( Haftgründe lagen nicht vor ).

was raped by two men after she became separated from her group. She was hospitalized for two days. Berlin police kept silent about the rape until the girl returned to Britain and her parents contacted British media outlets, which reported on the case. When pressed for information by , a media accountability group, Berlin police admitted that they had arrested two men in relation to the rape but released them due to a lack of evidence ( ). On January 26, an “Asian or North African” man ( orientalisch bis nordafrikanischer Herkunft ) tried to rape a female student at the Goethe University in Frankfurt . It subsequently emerged that three other women had been attacked by a man who police believe is the same individual. Although the attacks occurred on October 6, December 29 and January 6, university officials did not warn students that a sex offender was stalking the campus until February 2, four months after the first attack.

) tried to rape a female student at the Goethe University in . It subsequently emerged that three other women had been attacked by a man who police believe is the same individual. Although the attacks occurred on October 6, December 29 and January 6, university officials did not warn students that a sex offender was stalking the campus until February 2, four months after the first attack. On January 11, an unidentified man sexually assaulted two 15-year-old girls on a subway train in Munich . One of the girls managed to take a picture of the man, but police refuse to make the image public. A police blotter asks the public to help them find the man, described as follows: “Male, 170cm, the 20s, skinny, red overcoat, dark pants, black shoes.”

. One of the girls managed to take a picture of the man, but police refuse to make the image public. A police blotter asks the public to help them find the man, described as follows: “Male, 170cm, the 20s, skinny, red overcoat, dark pants, black shoes.” On January 10, police in Magdeburg released a photograph of a “dark-skinned” man ( dunkle Hautfarbe ) suspected of raping and seriously injuring a woman at the central railway station on June 27, 2017. Police did not say why they waited more than six months to make the image public.

released a photograph of a “dark-skinned” man ( ) suspected of raping and seriously injuring a woman at the central railway station on June 27, 2017. Police did not say why they waited more than six months to make the image public. On January 4, a 24-year-old man raped a woman at a school in Hanover. The police blacked out information about the man’s nationality. Bild filled in the missing details: he is from Albania. A local newspaper, Hannoversche Allgemeine, initially reported that the man was from Albania; an hour later, however, it “updated” its story by replacing the word “Albania” with “the Balkans.”

Many rapes and sexual assaults occur on public transportation or transport hubs such as bus and train stations. The problem is especially acute in Berlin, where police received 296 reports of sexual assaults on buses and trains in 2017, almost twice as many as in 2016, according to Bild.

On March 4, for instance, a 30-year-old Egyptian man who raped at least four women at or near subway stations in Berlin turned himself in after police published surveillance photos of him. The man chose his victims while riding on subway trains. He made eye contact with them, followed them out of the station and subsequently raped them. Berlin police blacked out information about the man’s nationality. Berliner Zeitung filled in the missing details: he was born in Egypt.

On February 28, an 18-year-old Syrian asylum seeker sexually assaulted several women on a train to Munich. The man systematically made his way through the train and entered those compartments in which women were seated alone. He was arrested when the train arrived at the central railway station in Munich. Police said the man has a long rap sheet.

On January 10, a 31-year-old asylum seeker from Chad sexually assaulted two teenage girls on a regional express train originating in Müllheim. Police said the man had sexually harassed the girls on the station platform even before the train departed. After the girls boarded the train, he sat next to them and began sexually groping them. When girls then moved to another compartment, he followed and sexually assaulted them. The girls then locked themselves into one of the train’s restrooms and called the police. The man was detained when the train arrived in Freiburg. Police said the man — who has multiple outstanding warrants for other sexual crimes — had been arrested a day earlier for assaulting a woman on another train, but was released.

Attacks on public transportation have now spread to all parts of Germany, in large cities and small towns:

Many victims are children, some of whom have been attacked in front of their parents:

Mörfelden-Walldorf , February 27. A “dark-skinned” man ( dunklen Teint ) exposed himself to several 11-year-old boys as they were walking home from school.

, February 27. A “dark-skinned” man ( ) exposed himself to several 11-year-old boys as they were walking home from school. Velen , February 25. A “brown-skinned” man ( leicht dunkler Hauttyp ) exposed himself to at least four children at a campground.

, February 25. A “brown-skinned” man ( ) exposed himself to at least four children at a campground. Eberswald , January 26. Four 19-year-old Syrians tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl. When the girl’s father intervened, the Syrians threw him to the ground and punched and kicked him.

, January 26. Four 19-year-old Syrians tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl. When the girl’s father intervened, the Syrians threw him to the ground and punched and kicked him. Mörfelden-Walldorf , January 26. A “dark-skinned” man ( dunklen Teint ) exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.

, January 26. A “dark-skinned” man ( ) exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl. Moosach , January 24. A man speaking broken German approached an eight-year-old girl at a playground and kissed her on the mouth in front of her mother.

, January 24. A man speaking broken German approached an eight-year-old girl at a playground and kissed her on the mouth in front of her mother. Schwenningen, January 11. A “dark-skinned” man (dunkle Hautfarbe) assaulted two 11-year-old boys at a bus stop.

Sexual assaults have occurred in public spaces ranging from parks and pools to supermarkets:

Sulzbach , March 10. A “presumably Asian” man ( vermutlich asiatischer Herkunft ) sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at an electronics store.

, March 10. A “presumably Asian” man ( ) sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at an electronics store. Weinheim , March 5. An “Eastern European” man ( osteuropäisches Erscheinungsbild ) sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls at a public swimming pool. Seven children have been sexually assaulted at the facility during the past 12 months.

, March 5. An “Eastern European” man ( ) sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls at a public swimming pool. Seven children have been sexually assaulted at the facility during the past 12 months. Konstanz , March 3. A “Black African” man ( Schwarzafrikaner ) sexually assaulted a woman at a park.

, March 3. A “Black African” man ( ) sexually assaulted a woman at a park. Hagen , February 17. A “southern-looking” man ( südländisches Aussehen ) exposed himself to a 68-year-old woman at a park.

, February 17. A “southern-looking” man ( ) exposed himself to a 68-year-old woman at a park. Kitzingen , February 3. Three Afghan migrants sexually assaulted two girls at a public swimming pool.

, February 3. Three Afghan migrants sexually assaulted two girls at a public swimming pool. Fellbach , January 10. A “dark-skinned” ( dunklem Teint ) man fondled himself in front of a 35-year-old woman at the city hall.

, January 10. A “dark-skinned” ( ) man fondled himself in front of a 35-year-old woman at the city hall. Hamburg, January 1. A 22-year-old Moroccan man sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman at a hospital.

Many victims have been stalked and attacked while making their way to and from home:

Dresden , March 9. A “southerner” ( Südländer ) sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman as she was entering her home in Dresden . A day later, a man of similar appearance sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman as she was entering her home, also in Dresden.

, March 9. A “southerner” ( ) sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman as she was entering her home in . A day later, a man of similar appearance sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman as she was entering her home, also in Dresden. Essen , March 2. A man speaking German with an accent sexually assaulteda 30-year-old woman who was walking home from the central railway station.

, March 2. A man speaking German with an accent sexually assaulteda 30-year-old woman who was walking home from the central railway station. Werten , March 2. Three “southern-looking” men ( südländisches Erscheinungsbild ) sexually assaulted a woman as she was getting into her car.

, March 2. Three “southern-looking” men ( ) sexually assaulted a woman as she was getting into her car. Dresden , February 5. A “southern-looking” man ( südländisch aussehend ) sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman as she was entering her home.

, February 5. A “southern-looking” man ( ) sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman as she was entering her home. Krefeld, January 15. A “southerner” (Südländer) sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman. The man and the woman were riding on the same tram and both got off at the same stop. She was walking home when the man ambushed her from behind.

Instances continue of taharush, a practice in which groups of males encircle females and assault them:

Essen , March 11. A group of seven “southern-looking” ( südländisches Aussehen ) teenage males speaking Arabic encircled and sexually assaultedthree teenage females.

, March 11. A group of seven “southern-looking” ( ) teenage males speaking Arabic encircled and sexually assaultedthree teenage females. Lienen , March 4. A group of ten migrants encircled and sexually assaultedseveral women at an outdoor festival.

, March 4. A group of ten migrants encircled and sexually assaultedseveral women at an outdoor festival. Greifswald , January 20. Four “North African” men ( nordafrikanischer Herkunft ) sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman at the central railway station.

, January 20. Four “North African” men ( ) sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman at the central railway station. Düsseldorf-Altstadt , January 13. A group of young men encircled and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

, January 13. A group of young men encircled and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. Bremen , January 1. A group of young men encircled and sexually assaultedtwo women in the city center. Police arrested a 20-year-old Syrian man.

, January 1. A group of young men encircled and sexually assaultedtwo women in the city center. Police arrested a 20-year-old Syrian man. Rüthen, January 1. A group of young men encircled and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman.

Migrants with exhibitionist tendencies are omnipresent:

Oelde , February 22. A “yellow-looking” man ( leicht gelblichen Teint ) exposed himself to several school girls. The same individual is believed to have exposed himself to two school girls in the same town on February 18.

, February 22. A “yellow-looking” man ( ) exposed himself to several school girls. The same individual is believed to have exposed himself to two school girls in the same town on February 18. Kirchheim unter Teck , February 17. A 22-year-old Iraqi man was arrested for exhibitionism.

, February 17. A 22-year-old Iraqi man was arrested for exhibitionism. Hagen , February 17. A “southern-looking” man ( südländisches Aussehen ) masturbated in front of a 68-year-old woman at a park.

, February 17. A “southern-looking” man ( ) masturbated in front of a 68-year-old woman at a park. Stuttgart-Degerloch , February 4. A “southern-looking” man ( südländisches Aussehen ) exposed himself to a 32-year-old woman.

, February 4. A “southern-looking” man ( ) exposed himself to a 32-year-old woman. Heidelberg-Altstadt , January 21. An “Asian-looking” man ( orientalisches Aussehen ) exposed himself to a 30-year-old woman.

, January 21. An “Asian-looking” man ( ) exposed himself to a 30-year-old woman. Hamburg , January 18. A 21-year-old Somali man exposed himself to passersby at the central railway station.

, January 18. A 21-year-old Somali man exposed himself to passersby at the central railway station. Chemnitz , January 17. A “dark-skinned” man ( dunkelhäutig ) exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl at a playground.

, January 17. A “dark-skinned” man ( ) exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl at a playground. Unterjettingen , January 13. A “dark-skinned” man ( dunkelhäutiger Mann ) fondled himself in front of passersby.

, January 13. A “dark-skinned” man ( ) fondled himself in front of passersby. Tübingen , January 9. A “dark-skinned” man exposed himself and urinated while staring intently at a 23-year-old female student at the University of Tübingen. Police said the man is believed to have exposed himself in the same way to several other female students at the university.

, January 9. A “dark-skinned” man exposed himself and urinated while staring intently at a 23-year-old female student at the University of Tübingen. Police said the man is believed to have exposed himself in the same way to several other female students at the university. Seckach, January 6. A “dark-skinned” man (dunklem Teint) fondled himselfin front of a 17-year-girl on a train.

Germany’s migrant sex-crime problem is being exacerbated by its lenient legal system, in which offenders receive relatively light sentences, even for serious crimes. In many instances, individuals who are arrested for sex crimes are immediately released after questioning from police. This practice allows suspects to continue committing crimes with virtual impunity.

On January 2, for instance, prosecutors in Traunstein reopened a case involving a 22-year-old Afghan exhibitionist after pressure from a local newspaper. The man repeatedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on a school bus. In one instance, the girl filmed the man fondling himself and exposing his erect penis. Prosecutors dropped all charges after the Afghan said he was “scratching his penis because of an itch.” After the Munich-based Wochenblatt uploaded the girl’s video on YouTube, prosecutors reversed themselves and ordered the man to appear in court.

Hamburg , March 4. A 25-year-old illegal migrant from Kosovo was arrested for sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman. The man had an outstanding arrest warrant and was on a deportation list.

, March 4. A 25-year-old illegal migrant from Kosovo was arrested for sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman. The man had an outstanding arrest warrant and was on a deportation list. Bad Krozingen , February 19. A 22-year-old Gambian man sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman at a park. Police said the man had sexually assaulted another woman on February 3.

, February 19. A 22-year-old Gambian man sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman at a park. Police said the man had sexually assaulted another woman on February 3. Heidelberg , February 16. A 37-year-old Syrian man was arrested for sexually assaulting several women in the city center. The man was questioned and released.

, February 16. A 37-year-old Syrian man was arrested for sexually assaulting several women in the city center. The man was questioned and released. Tübingen , February 13. A 44-year-old Libyan migrant was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old woman. The man was questioned and released.

, February 13. A 44-year-old Libyan migrant was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old woman. The man was questioned and released. Esslingen , January 29. An 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker raped a 13-year-old girl. It later emerged that the Afghan had a previous rape conviction but in December 2017 a court in Stuttgart ordered that he be released from custody.

, January 29. An 18-year-old Afghan asylum seeker raped a 13-year-old girl. It later emerged that the Afghan had a previous rape conviction but in December 2017 a court in Stuttgart ordered that he be released from custody. Münster , January 14. A 23-year-old Afghan man physically and sexually assaulted a woman on a train. The man was questioned and released.

, January 14. A 23-year-old Afghan man physically and sexually assaulted a woman on a train. The man was questioned and released. Hennigsdorf , January 2. A 35-year-old Polish man attempted to rape a 41-year-old woman. The man was released from custody after posting bail of €300 ($370). Police said the man had attempted to rape another woman in Thüringen in November 2017. It remains unclear why police continue to release him.

, January 2. A 35-year-old Polish man attempted to rape a 41-year-old woman. The man was released from custody after posting bail of €300 ($370). Police said the man had attempted to rape another woman in Thüringen in November 2017. It remains unclear why police continue to release him. Freiburg, December 26. A 32-year-old Algerian asylum seeker sexually assaulted two 17-year-old girls at the central railway station. Police said the man had five outstanding arrest warrants.

Migrants often show extreme disrespect respect for law enforcement officers:

Warstein , March 1. A 37-year-old Moroccan man sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman. When police tried to arrest the man, he attacked the officers.

, March 1. A 37-year-old Moroccan man sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman. When police tried to arrest the man, he attacked the officers. Mainz , February 24. A 28-year-old Kenyan man sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman at a restaurant. When police tried to arrest the man, he attacked the officers.

, February 24. A 28-year-old Kenyan man sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman at a restaurant. When police tried to arrest the man, he attacked the officers. Marburg , February 12. A 20-year-old Eritrean man sexually assaulted a woman at a railway station. When police tried to arrest the man, he kicked and punched the officers.

, February 12. A 20-year-old Eritrean man sexually assaulted a woman at a railway station. When police tried to arrest the man, he kicked and punched the officers. Görlitz, January 8. A 30-year-old Moroccan man exposed himself to two police officers at a railway station. The officers were questioning him when he abruptly dropped his trousers.

Germany’s mainstream media has been conspicuously silent concerning the migrant rape crisis. Only the most sensational crimes are covered by the national media, none of which has connected the dots and reported the big picture. This lapse may explain why there has been very little public outrage over the sanctioned criminality that has befallen so many German women and children.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Gatestone Institute